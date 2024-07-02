Rob Gronkowski Won’t Let Rare Patriots Touchdown Be Forgotten

Rob Gronkowski set records across the board during his dominant sophomore campaign with the New England Patriots in 2011.

Gronkowski posted 17 touchdowns while hauling in 90 passes for 1,324 yards as then-quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots soared offensively. One of those touchdowns stood out on the utmost abnormal stat line for a tight end.

Gronkowski, while joining longtime teammate Julian Edelman on the “Games With Names” podcast, recalled that he does officially have a rushing touchdown on his stat line. That came on a pass he caught behind the line of scrimmage for a two-yard score against the Indianapolis Colts that season.

Gronk was a dominant tight end (and running back) in the 2011 season pic.twitter.com/RyUFUMMFiK — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) July 1, 2024

“Was it a run or was it an accidental run?” Gronkowski asked Edelman.

New England won that game, 31-24, as the Patriots ultimately went 13-3 on their way to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVI. Three years later, Gronkowski and Edelman each caught touchdown passes to earn their first Super Bowl together when the Patriots held off the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

Gronkowski and Edelman are back as teammates, this time as NFL analysts for FOX Sports. This season, they welcome their quarterback to their new team as Tom Brady begins his massive broadcast deal with the network to call games as the No. 1 team alongside Kevin Burkhardt.