The Boston Red Sox have been praised for the development of their “Big Three” out in Double-A Portland, but that nickname might not stick.

The Sea Dogs actually have a Big Four.

Kristian Campbell, who was promoted just last month, has been one of the best players in MiLB this season, slashing .346/.452/.589 with 12 home runs, 21 doubles and 43 RBIs and in 66 games across High-A Greenville and Portland.

Campbell joined The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast Friday, discussing his rapid rise throughout the system, the challenges of professional baseball and his goals moving forward.

“I had no idea what was going to happen once I got drafted,” Campbell said. “I’m just really excited with where I’m at right now… It’s definitely been a lot about learning, a lot of changes, even though it has mainly been positive. I’ve definitely been working on a lot of stuff, a lot of trial and error.”

Campbell debuted on Baseball America’s Top 100 as the No. 89 ranked prospect in MLB on Wednesday, and could rise even further given the amount of time he likely still has within the system.

