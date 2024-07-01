The early 2000s marked the peak of the historic rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

The 2004 season created plenty of memorable moments, such as the bench-clearing brawl and Boston’s comeback on July 24 followed by an unprecedented rally for the Red Sox during the American League Championship Series.

Those games rightfully drew the attention of the rivalry in 2004, though one matchup at Yankee Stadium deserves more analysis for setting the stage for the exciting chapter of the rivalry.

It’s time to revisit July 1, 2004, in the Bronx 20 years later

The Red Sox and Yankees rounded out a series to start the month with Boston needing to make up momentum in the American League East. The ballclub sent Pedro Martinez to the mound with hopes of victory in a stadium that had seen his highest highs and tougher lows.

New York tallied a pair of early home runs against Martinez off the bats of Tony Clark and Jorge Posada. The Boston starter found a way to limit the damage and still toss seven innings with eight strikeouts.

The Red Sox were able to answer and even the game at three by the seventh inning, headlined by a two-run home run from Manny Ramirez.

From there, the game spiraled into entertaining chaos for baseball fans.

Both shortstops ended up in the seats down the left field line as Boston’s Pokey Reese and New York’s Derek Jeter made sensational catches that energized the Red Sox and Yankees. Kevin Millar ended up in right field and tallied one of his rare outfield appearances with the Red Sox. Alex Rodriguez athletically started a double play that thwarted a Red Sox rally. The game took nearly every possible twist and turn.

The game ultimately ended in the 13th inning after four hours and 20 minutes, but not before both lineups struck in the final frame.

Ramirez put the Red Sox in front with his second long ball of the night. In the end, the Yankees took the upper hand. Miguel Cairo tied the game with a double before John Flaherty lifted the game-winning base hit against Boston’s Curtis Leskanic.

The two teams combined to use 27 total position players and 10 pitchers in the marathon contest. Boston and New York tallied a total of nine runs on 21 hits in a game that tested endurance just weeks before the All-Star Game.

The loss of this caliber could have derailed the Red Sox as they fell farther behind in the AL East. Instead, Boston weathered the storm, earned a momentum win of their own against the Yankees later in the month, improved at the trade deadline and flourished down the stretch.

For as much as the story of the 2004 Red Sox centers around overcoming the Yankees, the July 1 loss that preluded those moments should not be forgotten.