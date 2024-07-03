VA Hero Of The Week: Brad Stevens Keeps Championship Celtics Intact

In the midst of NBA free agency, Celtics fans were thrown a curveball as ownership announced plans to put the franchise up for sale. Despite all that, Brad Stevens kept his eye on the ball.

The Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations managed to get extensions done for both Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum to ensure that core pieces of the Championship winning roster will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

For more, check out the VA Hero of the Week in the video above.