Kristian Campbell wasted no time making his mark in Double-A after earning a promotion in the Boston Red Sox minor league system.

Campbell recently joined Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect list and followed that up with another accolade just hours later when he was named Eastern League Player of the Month, per a team release.

The Red Sox prospect hit .398/.500/.636 for a 1.136 OPS with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 24 games in June.

Campbell provides positional versatility with his most reps at center field and second base. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel still control the conversation for the top prospects in the Red Sox farm system, though Campbell is quickly rising behind them as a name worth talking about.

Teel and Campbell have won the last two Eastern League Player of the Month honors, an occurrence the Portland Sea Dogs have not had since 2011.

That’s significant given that both of those players were just drafted by Boston last summer with Teel in the first round and Campbell in the fourth round.

Campbell is quickly ascending and drawing deserved attention around the organization. Depending on how the Red Sox view him defensively, he could join future second base conversations with Vaughn Grissom and Nick Yorke.