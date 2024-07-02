The Boston Bruins wanted to fill some holes in their offense at the start of free agency and they did just that with the signing of forward Elias Lindholm.

The 29-year-old is regarded as a top-six center, winning 58.7% of his faceoffs with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2023-24 season.

Despite coming off a tough half-season with the Canucks, Lindholm is one of the top two-way players in the NHL. The center’s 200-foot game is what jumps out about him the most. He can generate offense while also putting pressure on teams on both the forecheck and backcheck.

Lindholm has played 11 seasons in the NHL and has not had many down years during that time. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound center played 75 games and produced 44 points last season.

He had his best year with the Calgary Flames during the 2021-22 season, scoring 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists). Lindholm finished second in Selke voting during that season, right behind Patrice Bergeron.

When the new Bruins signee is on a line that he has chemistry with, he can be a top offensive producer.

General manager Don Sweeney compared Lindholm to Bergeron at his Monday press conference. Sweeney believes that Lindholm could be the bumper in the Bruins’ power play, something that Bergeron was during his time in Boston.

Lindholm has a shot to be a fan favorite in Boston with what he can bring to a team. Bruins fans get can their first look at him in their season opener on Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.