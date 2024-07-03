Liam Hendriks was in a unique spot when he entered Major League Baseball free agency last winter.

Hendriks hit the market when he had his 2024 option declined by Chicago. It was a relative no-brainer for the White Sox, who made a business decision after the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last August.

The procedure was going to force Hendriks to miss the lion’s share of the current season, but he didn’t want to look too far ahead when he spoke with clubs in free agency. In fact, focusing entirely on 2025 and beyond was a non-starter for the three-time All-Star.

“We made it very abundantly clear that if you’re coming in with that attitude, it’s a no-go,” Hendriks told The Athletic’s Chad Jennings. “There were some teams that reached out and just faded away straight from there.”

The Red Sox did not fade away and they ultimately signed Hendriks to a two-year deal in late February. Boston potentially could start reaping the benefits of the pact next month when Hendriks hopes to return to the mound.

The contract reportedly also features a mutual option that would pay Hendriks $12 million in the 2026 season. All told, it could prove to be a great deal for a player who only is a few years removed from leading the American League in saves.