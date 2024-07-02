The Bruins on Tuesday released their 2024-25 NHL season schedule, and fans will have particular dates marked for the returns of former stars to TD Garden.

Boston’s schedule release came with help from the New England Patriots, and fans knew Monday that the season opener would be against the Panthers in Florida on their banner night, and the home opener would be against the Montreal Canadiens.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Linus Ullmark’s return to Boston, as the Bruins take on the Senators on Saturday, Nov. 9. Ullmark was traded to Ottawa in exchange for a first-round draft pick, which was used to take Dean Letourneau, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and forward Mark Kastelic.

The reunions continue when the Canucks arrive at TD Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Vancouver signed multiple former Bruins players, including Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort, but the headline move was a multi-year deal for Jake DeBrusk.

Another notable date for the return of former Bruins will be Thursday, April 10, 2025, when the Blackhawks come to town. Chicago signed Pat Maroon in free agency and also brought on Craig Smith. They join a contingent of ex-Boston skaters that includes Tyler Bertuzzi, who also signed on the first day of free agency, Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno.

The schedule also includes a Centennial Game on Dec. 1 against the Canadiens and a Black Friday matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tickets are expected to go on sale to the public Wednesday.