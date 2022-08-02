Celtics Reportedly Continue Adding Frontcourt Training Camp Depth

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are keen on adding depth to their frontcourt ahead of the start to their training camp.

The Celtics reportedly signed forward Noah Vonleh to a one-year deal on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He joins fellow 2014 first-round draft pick Bruno Caboclo, who was also signed by Boston on Monday.

Vonleh was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 9 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He’s bounced around across seven seasons, playing for Charlotte, the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets. He’s averaged 4.9 points on 45.9% shooting and 5.1 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game across his career.

The 26-year-old played for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2021-22. He averaged 14.3 PPG and 9.1 RPG with Shanghai.

Vonleh will join the Celtics in hopes of earning the back-up big man role Boston so desperately wants to add to fill out its rotation. He will join the aforementioned Caboclo, Summer League standout Mfiondu Kabengele and veteran Luke Kornet to fight for the job.