NESN Backyard Ballpark Contest

NESN’s Backyard Ballpark contest is back!

Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien want to see who has the best backyard ballpark in New England. Upload a short video that shows off your home field and one lucky winner will have NESN’s announcers host a baseball/wiffleball game in your backyard!

First read the official rules, then fill out the form below. Upload your video to our Dropbox by hitting “NEXT” and follow the instructions. By pressing the button, you are agreeing to these rules and will be directed to the video upload page.

TIPS:

1) Hold your camera or phone horizontally so the video is easier to show on television.

2) Show the ballpark and only the ballpark. Dave and Jerry want to get a good look without people on the field.