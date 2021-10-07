Red Sox Odds: Sportsbooks Respect Kyle Schwarber’s Homer Potential Schwarber has the shortest home run odds of any Sox player Friday by Sam Panayotovich August 27 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have already bashed 12 home runs this week and odds are good they’ll hit at least one Friday night in Ohio against the Cleveland Indians.

Home run props are a relatively new part of the sports betting space and they’ve taken the United States by storm over the last few seasons. You simply pick a player to leave the yard and if he does at any point throughout the game, you win the bet. It’s really that simple.

New Red Sox on-base machine Kyle Schwarber has seen some of the shortest daily odds in baseball since he homered in five of six games with the Washington Nationals back in June. Prices like +265 and +280 were readily available on Schwarber prior to that stretch, but it’s hard to go back to those numbers once the cat is out of the bag.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering Schwarber +220 to homer against Cleveland’s Logan Allen (1-5, 9.13 ERA in seven starts). You wouldn’t think a left-handed hitter would have Boston’s best odds against a starting southpaw, but sportsbooks write a lot of home run action on Schwarber. If the liability is going to build anyway, a book will offer +220 instead of +280.

Red Sox HR odds via FanDuel

Kyle Schwarber +220 ($100 wins $220)

J.D. Martinez +250

Bobby Dalbec +270

Kiké Hernández +280

Rafael Devers +280

Xander Bogaerts +370

Christian Vazquez +500

Alex Verdugo +500

Kevin Plawecki +700 ($100 wins $700)

I would personally prefer a pop on a guy like Xander Bogaerts (+370) given his splits at Progressive Field. In 18 career games there, Bogaerts has a .300 average, .557 slugging percentage and four homers. He should get at least two at-bats against Allen, who allows 3.6 homers every nine innings.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are getting more and more expensive to make the MLB playoffs. DraftKings Sportsbook is now dealing Boston -245 to make (71% probability) and +200 to miss. That price is 80 cents richer than it was Thursday afternoon, but that’s what happens to the market after the Sox win and Oakland Athletics lose at night.

“Predict the Game” returns to NESN on Friday night. Our first question goes live at 5:30 p.m. ET on “Red Sox GameDay Live,” and throughout the night, you’ll see predictive baseball questions to answer on our broadcast. The participant who scores the most points during the Sox-Indians game will win an autographed Ellis Burks jersey.

Head over to NESN.com/PredictTheGame to create your account now.

It’s free to play and free to win!