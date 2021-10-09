MLB Odds: A Red Sox-Giants World Series Would Pay Out How Much Money?! $100 makes you $4.5K if Boston and San Francisco meet in October by Sam Panayotovich September 22 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The path to a playoff berth has been a wild one for the Boston Red Sox.

They started off gangbusters by winning 54 of their first 86 games and jumping out to a 4.5-game lead in the American League East on July 6. Since then, the Tampa Bay Rays scorched the earth with their solid play while the Sox battled natural regression, an overworked bullpen and COVID-19.

Boston weathered those storms and it is still a heavy favorite to make the postseason.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently is dealing the Sox at -800 to win a Wild Card spot, meaning you’ve got to risk $800 to win $100 or $80 to win $10. Those betting odds imply an 89 percent chance of probability, so the mathematics say they’re likely in thanks to three games each against Baltimore and Washington to wrap up the regular season.

Hat tip to the schedule makers.

The Sox are 9-to-1 to win the pennant and 20-to-1 to win the World Series, but I find the payouts on the “exact World Series” market much more enticing when it comes to placing a flier. Obviously, a lot has to go right for Boston to make the Fall Classic — including Chris Sale or Nathan Eovaldi winning a likely one-game playoff — but I happen to be wearing my optimistic goggles on this Wednesday afternoon.

A Red Sox-Giants World Series is 45-to-1, so $100 would win you $4,500. Hot damn.

World Series matchup odds at DraftKings

Sox vs. Dodgers 22/1

Sox vs. Brewers 35/1

Sox vs. Giants 45/1

Sox vs. Braves 60/1

Sox vs. Cardinals 150/1

Sox vs. Phillies 300/1

San Francisco feels like one of those teams of destiny with their exceptional pitching and timely hitting. And I’ve certainly made worse bets in my life than backing Sale, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Nate Eovaldi, Kiké Hernández, J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo and Garrett Whitlock to make some magic with manager Alex Cora waving the wand. Stranger things have happened in baseball.

The closer Boston gets to actually clinching a spot, the shorter its odds will get going forward. So, you’re essentially rewarded for making these bets before a playoff berth is signed, sealed and delivered.

I don’t hate a small pop on a Red Sox-Giants World Series one bit.