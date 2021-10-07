Weekend Football Picks: Why Cowboys-Eagles Scoreboard Operator Will Be Busy Here are Sam's five football picks this weekend by Sam Panayotovich September 24 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Last weekend’s football picks went 2-2-1. We nailed Notre Dame and the Dallas Cowboys, but the Jacksonville Jaguars fell apart and Michigan single-handedly went “Over” the total.

If you’re new around these parts, this is not a place where you’ll find a million betting picks. I isolate the picks I really, really like and roll with those. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t expect to see any five-team parlays or “locks” on primetime games, either.

Let’s go to work.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (-4, O/U 44)

Dolphins +4



I can’t believe the Raiders are a four-point favorite in this spot. They’ve morphed from the unwanted underdog against the Baltimore Ravens into the popular home chalk against Miami in just two weeks. Amazing how that works, isn’t it? I don’t have much of a difference between Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback and think the Dolphins will be just fine with a full week of Brissett practicing with the starters. Expect Miami to keep this one close and have a chance to win outright.

Colorado State at Iowa (-23, O/U 44.5)

Iowa -23



All signs point to Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright not suiting up again. He’s the Rams’ best offensive weapon and that’s going to hinder an offense that is facing an uphill battle against one of the most dominant defenses in the country. Iowa has already held Indiana to six points and Kent State to seven at Kinnick Stadium and I don’t expect Colorado State to do much better. The Hawkeyes’ running attack will capitalize on plenty of short fields and win this game rather easily.

Rutgers at Michigan (-20.5, O/U 49.5)

Rutgers +20.5



If one more person tells me that Michigan football is back, I’m going to hurl. Jim Harbaugh’s squad is better than people thought, but they’ve faced two MAC cupcakes and a 1-2 Washington team that lost to Montana at home. Rutgers has more skill and speed than you think and if senior quarterback Noah Vedral can get us to 20 points, we’ll be A-OK. Michigan also has Wisconsin on deck. Gimme all those points with the Scarlet Knights.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3, O/U 50)

49ers -3



The Packers’ defense could be in a world of trouble against this Niners attack. Green Bay has really struggled to stop the run and it has had issues taking away the middle of the field. That doesn’t bode well against a big San Francisco offensive line and George Kittle running wild behind the linebackers. Aaron Rodgers is still dealing with protection issues — two rookies are starting on the line — and this is not a great spot for the Packers on a short week. The public will be all over Rodgers catching points, too.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4, O/U 51.5)

Over 51.5 points

Dallas and Philadelphia were both popular “Over” plays last week, but both games sailed “Under” the total due to costly turnovers in the end zone or overturned touchdowns. The Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers combined for over 800 yards of offense but scored only 37 points. Lol. I expect positive regression on the scoreboard for both of these teams in a game that could very easily reach the 60s. The Cowboys and Eagles have too much speed and play with too much tempo. We just need a horse to set the pace.

Sam’s Picks

Dolphins +4

Iowa -23

Rutgers +20.5

49ers -3

PHI-DAL O51.5

RECORD: (52-49, -1.7)