NFL Injury Report: Week 3 Updates, Analysis For Fantasy Football Stars Adjust your lineups accordingly by Adam London September 26 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Before you set your Week 3 fantasy football lineup, you probably should take a gander across the league and see who’s in and who’s out Sunday.

Pretty sound logic, right?

There a handful of fantasy needle-movers who enter Sunday with injury statuses to keep an eye on. NESN.com will provide updates on all of those players and more with this live tracker.

3:15 p.m.: Not much is going right for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense Sunday.

Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for today with a rib injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

2 p.m.: The Giants will be without their top wide receiver for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Injury Update: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) has been ruled out. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 26, 2021

James White needed to be carted off the field midway through the second quarter of the Saints-Patriots game.

Patriots injury update: RB James White (hip) is out. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 26, 2021

10:55 a.m.: For the first time this season, Daniel Jones will have his complete arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay, questionable with a hip injury, worked out earlier this morning and will play, source said. NYG has all its weapons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

8 a.m. ET: It’s starting to sound like the Minnesota Vikings will be without their all-world running back this afternoon.

As the week progressed, there was a less confident tone that Vikings RB Dalvin Cook would play Sunday vs. Seattle due to his sprained ankle, per source. Cook didn’t practice all week, it’s early in season, and going into pre-game warmups it was considered “unlikely” he plays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

But while an ankle injury very well could sideline Dalvin Cook, the same ailment isn’t expected to hold back Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz will start today vs. the Titans, per @mortreport.https://t.co/lxtjPRlN7k — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is not a lock to play in the Arizona Cardinals-Jacksonville Jaguars clash.

Here is what one source said about Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury: “Pretty confident he will play, but not 100 (percent he will).” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021 Perhaps we will see plenty of Sony Michel when the new Rams running back goes up against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play today vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

The New York Giants are expected to have their top tight end available against the Atlanta Falcons. But it’s not all great on the injury front for the G-Men on Sunday.

#Giants TE Evan Engram (calf) had a good week of practice and is expected to make his 2021 debut today, source said. Meanwhile, WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is a game-day workout. He must prove he can look like himself and run full speed before he gets the green light. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Though their wasn’t much concern about his Week 3 availability, Lamar Jackson reportedly is in line to play Sunday.