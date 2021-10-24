2021 World Series Odds: Braves’ NLCS Win Sets Stage Vs. Astros Houston is favorited to win it all by Alexandra Francisco October 23 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The stage is set for the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves on Saturday defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, and the Houston Astros await them after winning the American League pennant.

The Astros are sitting pretty, too, as betting favorites to win it all this season.

Immediately after Tyler Matzek’s relief heroics and the conclusion of Game 6, DraftKings Sportsbook’s lines opened with Houston at -160 (bet $160 to win $100). For those more confident in the Braves ability in the most important series of the year, the bettor’s odds are more favorable at +130 (bet $100 to win $130).

Game 1 of the World Series is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 26 with a time to be determined.