Moneyline: Red Sox +122 | Astros -144

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-162) | Astros -1.5 (+134)

Total: 8.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +450 | Astros +220

The American League Championship Series gets started on Friday as the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros dispatched their division series opponents in four games, setting up a grudge match between two teams that have been to the World Series over the past three seasons.

The Astros were among the best at hitting lefties this season, finishing the year with the fourth-best on-base plus slugging percentage and knocking in the most runs batted in. That dominance spilled into the postseason, as they put up a .861 OPS in 37 at-bats against the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the playoffs. That’s bad news for Chris Sale, who has struggled coming into Friday’s series opener.

In his lone opening round outing, Sale lasted just one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing five earned runs off five baserunners. That elevates Sale’s earned run average to 7.90 over his past four outings. The southpaw ended the season on a slide, permitting 1.58 walks and hits per inning pitched over his final three regular-season starts. Those struggles will continue against a potent Astros lineup.

The Red Sox shouldn’t have any problems scoring runs either. Framber Valdez has struggled in two October starts, posting a 7.71 earned run average and allowing 1.39 walks and hits per inning pitched. Valdez tends to get hit hard, ranking in the bottom 9% of the league in average exit velocity and bottom 1% in maximum exit velocity. That’s good news for the Sox, who have raked this postseason, putting up the best OPS in the divisional round of the playoffs.

We’re expecting balls in play on Friday night from both teams, which should send this game over the total.

The Bet: Over 8.5 -105