The Bruins finally get back in action Wednesday night against the Flyers after a five-day layoff.

Boston took care of the Dallas Stars 3-1 in its home opener Saturday night, while Philadelphia is gearing up to play its third game of the season and make it two straight wins after handily beating the Seattle Kraken 6-1.

The Bruins looked strong between Brad Marchand potting two goals, Charlie Coyle naturally fitting on the second line and Jake DeBrusk finding his groove. It is just one game, but there is much to be confident about as they head into a new week beginning with Philadelphia.

Here’s a look at the week ahead:

Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 22 at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 24 vs. San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

Both teams look to make it two straight victories and have the momentum swinging in their favor. Philadelphia is the 1.5 goal underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but the Flyers did beat Boston in two preseason games this year. Jeremy Swayman started both of those games for the Bruins, making a combined 50 saves. It’s unclear if the rookie will get his second straight start after a 27-save performance in the home opener against the Dallas Stars, but if he does he’ll certainly be familiar with the Flyers.

Who Bruins need to look out for

The Flyers had 11 (!) players tally points in Monday’s win over Seattle, but no one was hotter than Derick Brassard with a three-point night. DraftKings has Brassard at +425 to score Wednesday night, but Sean Couturier (+205), Travis Konecny (+215) and the team leader in points Joel Farabree (+225) also should be on the B’s radar. For what it’s worth, the trio combined for two goals and five points against Seattle.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bruins’ moneyline set at -120 and that very well will be a bet worth making. The Bruins will give the Flyers more competition than the NHL’s expansion team did, and with the Bruins being a strong team in their own, Philly could be looking at a loss.

You may feel better betting on David Pastrnak (+115), Marchand (+165) or Patrice Bergeron (+190) to score at any point during the game, considering DraftKings has the top line as the top-three players to score against the Flyers. DeBrusk is +330, which also may be a safe bet considering the winger scored in the home opener and is poised for a breakout season.