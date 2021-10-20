Celtics Odds: Futures, Win Totals, Pick For 2021-22 NBA Season by Alexandra Francisco 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics season opener Wednesday provides a clean state.

… Both for the team and the fans that want to try to make money off them.

Boston’s chances to get out of the Eastern Conference are slim, with the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets projected to be the teams to beat on that side of the bracket. And even with all their Ben Simmons drama and dysfunction, oddsmakers think the Philadelphia 76ers will have a better season, too.

But you don’t need the Celtics to miraculously help you cash in on a NBA Finals future to stay in the green this season. Here’s the betting outlook for the Celtics this season, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, to help you find some more realistic angles to profit from.

NBA Finals Champion

Celtics +4000

Eastern Conference Champion

Celtics +1800

Atlantic Division Champion

Celtics +1000

Regular Season Win Total

Under 46.5 (-115)

Over 46.5 (-105)

League MVP

Jayson Tatum +3000

Jaylen Brown +13000

Most Improved Player

Jaylen Brown +3500

Coach of the Year

Ime Udoka +1500

6th Man of the Year

Dennis Schröder +2000

Payton Pritchard +6500

Enes Kanter +13000

Defensive Player of the Year

Marcus Smart +6000

Robert Williams +7000

Most Rebounds in NBA

Celtics +1000

Points Per Game Leader

Jayson Tatum +1000 (over/under 26.7)

Jaylen Brown +10000 (over/under 24.6)

Pick: Celtics win UNDER 46.5 games (-105)

It’s really close, but we’re skeptical that under a new head coach, a cast of role player upgrades around Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams is enough to get Boston over the 46-win threshold with a moderately difficult schedule. Their resolve will be tested all year, but our intuition says the Under.