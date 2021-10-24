Jets Join Awful NFL Company With First-Quarter Goose Egg Vs. Patriots

Titans’ Derrick Henry Finds New Way To Delight Fantasy Football Owners Is there anything King Henry can't do? by Ricky Doyle 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

All hail the (fantasy football) king, Derrick Henry.

Henry was the top-scoring running back in fantasy football through six weeks of the 2021 NFL season, and on Sunday the Titans star found a new way to delight owners in Tennessee’s Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.

Henry, who entered the game with an NFL-high 10 rushing touchdowns (twice as many as the next-closest RBs), threw a TD pass during the first quarter to give Tennessee an early lead against KC.

The toss, a jump-pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt, came after Henry took a direct snap with the Titans lined up in the Wildcat formation. Henry faked like he was going to run up the middle, before stopping and chucking to Pruitt in the back of the end zone.

Check out the play below.

The TD pass was the first of Henry’s career. The 27-year-old had attempted just three passes total in five-plus seasons before finding Pruitt for the game-opening score Sunday.

Whenever people talk about the best running backs in fantasy football, Derrick Henry usually is mentioned among the top options. However, it’s becoming increasingly clear that he is the top RB, especially now that the Titans are getting even more creative in how they use the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year.