It’s time to set your fantasy football lineup for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL campaign, and we’ve uncovered some advanced statistics that may help you evaluate your starting lineup.

We examined advanced fantasy football stats from SportRadar and used the nitty-gritty to make the case for players who could be in line for a big week. Of note, all stats included represent full-point PPR fantasy football leagues.

Here are a few players who should invoke confidence:

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris left a lot to be desired early in the season, but has rebounded well in recent weeks. The Steelers running back will have a matchup that owners should be salivating over with the Seattle Seahawks, who allow the second-most rushing yards per game (145) and fourth-most fantasy points to running backs. Harris probably wasn’t drafted as an RB1, but after recording the fifth-most fantasy points among players at the position, he’s developed into a very strong second option. So while he is RB51 in average points per touch (0.91), he ranks third among players who have 90 or more touches and first among players with 100-plus.

Honorable mention: Latavius Murray, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

If you were someone who waited to draft a quarterback and doesn’t have one of the top options, then Hurts is worthy of throwing into your lineup this week. He will go against a Buccaneers defense that, while blitzing more than any team in the league (41%), has allowed the most passing yards per game and fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in completion percentage allowed and third in passing touchdowns allowed. Hurts, though, should be able to deal with it. He has spent more of his snaps in the shotgun (94.5%) than any quarterback to start one or more games. The signal-caller’s 28 explosive passes of 16 yards or more ties him with Josh Allen, and just behind notable names like Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert.

Honorable mention: Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team

Michael Pittman, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Pittman is coming off his best performance of the season against the Ravens and will see a favorable matchup with the Texans. Houston has allowed the third most “big plays,” which are qualified as rushes of 10-plus yards and receptions of 20-plus. The Texans also miss more tackles than 30 other teams. Additionally, Pittman could be a direct beneficiary from Carson Wentz having time in the pocket as Houston blitzes on just 15% of defensive snaps, second fewest in the league. Pittman is WR24 in fantasy points scored this season but his target share (1.67 points per target) ranks above fellow WR3/flex options Courtland Sutton, Hunter Renfroe, Marquise Brown and Diontae Johnson.

Honorable mention: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

Gesicki has re-entered the starting conversation after an inconsistent beginning to the season. The Dolphins tight end is TE10 this season in points scored but is seventh in regards to targets. He has averaged 1.49 fantasy points per target on just shy of seven targets per game. Gesicki will go up against a Jaguars defense that doesn’t have the athletes to cover him as Jacksonville allows the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. The Jags are third in the NFL in touchdowns given up this season, as well.

Honorable mention: Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams