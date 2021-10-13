Fantasy Football Week 6 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions One of the more productive wideouts might be better served on the bench by Adam London 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Just because a quarterback leads a team with a lousy record does not mean he shouldn’t be considered when putting together your fantasy football lineup.

An under-the-radar signal-caller on a two-win team actually is among our start recommendations for Week 6. Remember, it’s about the matchup, not the name.

Here are six total lineup tips for the latest slate of NFL games.

STARTS

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Football Team

Heinicke is creeping up the fantasy quarterback rankings. Last week’s dud against the New Orleans Saints didn’t do him any favors, but he did rack up eight total touchdowns in his three starts prior. Heinicke should fare well this week against the Kansas City Chiefs, who can’t stop a nose bleed. The two-time defending AFC champions currently are allowing the most fantasy points to QBs per game.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins

You might scoff at this suggestion, as Gaskin didn’t find the end zone for the first time this season until last weekend. But the Jaguars, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to RBs, have struggled mightily to defend backs. Not to mention, the Dolphins could lean on Gaskin this Sunday if third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett is under center. The third-year pro is both a capable downhill runner and pass-catcher (10 catches for 74 yards with two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6).

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

If you’re looking for a FLEX play, Sanders might be your guy. The veteran wide receiver feasted against poor pass defenses in recent weeks, catching a pair of touchdowns against both Kansas City and Washington. A horrific pass defense will try (and likely fail) to slow down the Bills on Monday when Buffalo travels to Tennessee. The Titans currently are allowing nearly 33 fantasy points to WRs per game, the worst mark in the NFL.

SITS

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

Tannehill is on pace to become irrelevant in fantasy this season. The veteran quarterback only has thrown for multiple TDs in a game once to date and also has only eclipsed the 300-yard threshold one time. Tannehill hasn’t been much of a threat with his legs either. He could be in for a long night against the Bills, who only have allowed five passing scores to date and have nine interceptions to their credit.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Jacobs has looked fine in the three games he’s played in this season, both as a traditional back and a pass-catcher. We really don’t like his matchup this weekend, though. The AFC West rival Denver Broncos currently are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs. But perhaps more concerning, we’re not sure how in-sync the Silver and Black will be following Jon Gruden’s messy exit.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Benching a player averaging a touchdown catch per game doesn’t sound very smart. But some of Brown’s big production through five weeks can be credited to subpar competition. The speedster won’t have that benefit Sunday when the Ravens host the Chargers. Los Angeles currently is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to WRs and is one of seven teams to surrender three TDs or less to wideouts over five games.