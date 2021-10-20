Fantasy Football Week 7 Starts, Sits: Advice For Tough Lineup Decisions Don't overlook Ryan Tannehill in Week 7 by Adam London 58 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

One of the least productive fantasy football quarterbacks to date might actually be worthy of a start this week.

As we always say: Fantasy success often is found by pinpointing the right matchup, not by dictating your decision on the name or recent play.

With that said, here are our Week 7 starts and sits recommendations.

STARTS

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennesse Titans

This admittedly is an attempt to strike while the iron is hot. The Titans are coming off a thrilling win over one of the best teams in football, and their offense should be able to capitalize on the momentum this weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs currently are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. This seems like a golden opportunity for Tannehill to find his groove.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

Henderson was highly productive in Week 6, rushing for 78 yards with a touchdown while adding 29 yards and a score through the air. The third-year pro should be able to follow suit in Week 7 against a Detroit defense that has struggled mightily to defend RBs this season. The Lions’ 27.4 fantasy points per game allowed to backs is the league’s worst by nearly a four-point margin.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

This one has garbage-time points written all over it. Barring the highly unexpected, the undefeated Cardinals are going to absolutely steamroll the lowly Texans on Sunday. Should the Week 7 contest turn into a lopsided affair, Cooks will be able to take advantage of a relaxed defense. Even it stays somewhat close, Arizona currently is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to WRs per game.

SITS

Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

You might be inclined to start Carr this week after he torched the Broncos for 341 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But it’s becoming clear Denver’s defense might have been overhyped early in the season. Philadelphia’s pass defense isn’t sensational, but it is solid. The Eagles limited opposing QBs to one touchdown pass or less in three of their first six games. Philly really needs a win this week, so we expect to see its defense rise to the occasion.

Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants

It’s now the Booker show out of the Giants’ backfield with Saquon Barkley sidelined due to injury. The veteran RB had a quiet outing against the Rams last week and he’s probably bound for another weak performance against the Panthers on Sunday. Carolina only allowed two rushing touchdowns over its first six games and has yet to allow a receiving TD to a back.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

Meyers clearly is Mac Jones’ favorite receiving option, as evidenced by his nearly nine targets per game. While one might view the third-year wideout as a sound FLEX play against the one-win Jets this week, we have some trepidation. New York actually is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to WRs per game and limited Meyers to four catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns back in Week 2.