It’s about time to set your fantasy football lineup for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL campaign, and we’ve uncovered some advanced statistics that may help you while making the tough decisions.

We examined advanced fantasy football stats from SportRadar and made the case for four players who, based on respective matchups and opportunities, could be in line for a big week. Of note, all stats included full-point PPR fantasy football leagues.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Gainwell has a lot working for him as he enters a Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions. First, the rookie running back will likely serve as the next man up for the Eagles, who will be without starter Miles Sanders. Second, Gainwell has proven productive when getting opportunities through seven games, and should see an uptick in snaps Sunday. He has tallied 1.45 points per touch, which ranks him RB15 among all running backs, on 45 touches from scrimmage. Philadelphia’s other running back Boston Scott, for comparison sake, saw just 10 touches through the first seven weeks. And Gainwell’s role as a pass-catching back (eight targets in two games this season) have gone a long way in helping tally his 284 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Lastly, the matchup is there for Gainwell as Detroit has allowed the second-most points to running backs this season. He has been added in 39% of Yahoo leagues in the last week.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy is working his way back from injury, but fantasy owners should still have some confidence in Sutton given his recent production. Sutton is WR5 in total scoring through the last three games behind only Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams and Mike Evans. Of note, he ranks WR23 in average scoring this season. He’s developed into a strong target for Teddy Bridgewater as he is WR4 in receiving air yards this season (447) and WR3 in receptions of 10 or more yards behind just Adams and Kupp. He’s also made his biggest impact down the field as he leads the league in targeted air yards (948), which is well beyond runner up Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (910). Sutton will have another opportunity to feast in Week 8 given a matchup with the woeful Washington Football Team that gives up the second most fantasy points to receivers.

Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts

It seemed like only a matter of time before the talented Colts offense started hitting their stride, and Wentz has helped the group do just that recently. Since Week 4, Wentz is QB5 in regards to completion percentage of 20 or more air yards (behind only Josh Allen and others who have far less attempts) and QB6 in pass plays or 20-plus yards, air yards per completion (7.6), pass yards per drop back and yards per pass attempt. He is QB14 in average scoring since Week 4. Now, he’ll have the benefit of going up against a Tennessee Titans defense that allows the fourth-most points to quarterbacks.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Higbee certainly fits the bill as a boom-or-bust tight end, but if you’re an owner that has Darren Waller or Mark Andrews on bye weeks, that may be exactly what you’re looking for — especially considering the fact the Rams have a matchup with a Houston Texans team that allows the second-most points to the position. Higbee is TE1 in red-zone targets on the season while being TE10 in total targets and TE13 in catches of 10 or more yards. It’s also worth noting that Higbee, while ranking down the line as TE40 in points per touch (2.36), is the 13th highest-scoring player at the position this season. You should be. content with having him in the starting lineup this week, as he’s owned in 95% of Yahoo leagues.