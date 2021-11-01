Jameis Winston Update, Fantasy Outlook After Saints QB Suffers Injury How should fantasy managers respond? by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s not looking good for Jameis Winston.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback went down early in his team’s Week 8 game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was helped off of the field by trainers and then carted to the locker room.

That sort of treatment typically is reserved for more serious injuries, and it seems that’s what Winston is dealing with.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport, Winston is dealing with an ACL injury as well as “potential damage” to his MCL. Rapoport described the injury as “potentially season-ending.” Saints head coach Sean Payton, speaking to reporters postgame, said he believed the injury to be “significant” and noted Winston was using crutches.

The Saints had to go deep into their depth chart to finish the game as usual backup Taysom Hill is out with a concussion. Trevor Siemian quarterbacked New Orleans to a 36-27 victory on 16-of-29 passing, throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

What does it all mean for the Saints, and for fantasy managers?

It may be time to find someone else, on both fronts. Hill hasn’t had the most promising recovery from the concussion he suffered Oct. 10, though Saints insider Nick Underhill reported he “is very close to being back.”

It’s hard to imagine the Saints will consider Siemian to be a long-term solution under center given they’re in a legitimate race in the NFC South.

Winston was only owned in 42% of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday afternoon, and he was QB20 in overall scoring entering the week in full point PPR leagues, according to SportRadar. So it’s unlikely that there are many out there suddenly squandering for a QB1.

But it could be slim pickings out there for a backup, since Dak Prescott was sidelined for the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 8 contest, and Tyrod Taylor still is on injured reserve elsewhere in the Lone Star State with the Houston Texans.

As such, managers could be facing a harsh reality heading into a pair of two huge bye weeks. Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones are among the eight quarterbacks who won’t play in either Week 9 or Week 10. And with depth options like Winston going down, those in deeper leagues really could be scrambling.