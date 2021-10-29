MLB Odds: Braves Favored For World Series Game 3 In Return To Atlanta It's a pivotal game in the Fall Classic by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The World Series shifts to Atlanta on Friday night for Game 3 between the Braves and Houston Astros. Here’s a betting preview from SportsGrid.

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, Game 3

Moneyline: Astros +100|Braves -118

Spread: Astros -1.5 (+160)|Braves +1.5 (-194)

Total: 8.5 Over -114| Under -106

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros -135|Braves +115

Game 3 of the World Series begins Friday night as the Braves host their first championship game since 1999. The Astros put up a seven-spot in Game 2, but can their offense put up another big number against Ian Anderson and a rested Braves bullpen?

Anderson has been effective in his three postseason outings, allowing nine hits and 13 baserunners across 12 innings pitched. Runs have been at a premium, as the former first-round pick has limited opponents to three runs for a 2.20 ERA. Anderson has helped the Braves to wins in all three of his appearances, turning the game over to the bullpen, which continues to lock down opposing batting orders.

This postseason, the Braves bullpen has been one of the best, posting the third-best earned run average and striking out 11.07 per nine innings. Braves relievers got the best of the Astros lineup through the first two games of the series and will be fully rested after a day off Thursday to pick up where they left off.

Luis Garcia takes the mound for the Astros, coming off his best start of the season. Garcia limited the Boston Red Sox to one hit and one walk in 5 1/3 innings in the American League Championship Series. The problem is that effort is inconsistent with his recent production. Coming into that contest, Garcia allowed 15 hits and eight walks in his previous 8 2/3 innings pitched spanning three starts. The righty was hit hard, giving up four home runs and 16 earned runs. Garcia isn’t as good or bad as he’s looked over his recent outings, but chances are he lands somewhere in between Friday night against a Braves lineup that has 15 home runs in 12 games this postseason.

Atlanta’s best chance at winning is getting to Garcia and turning things over to its steady bullpen. We’re betting the Braves walk away with the series lead heading into Game 4.

The Bet: Braves -118

