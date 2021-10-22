MLB Odds: Examining Red Sox Bets With Boston On Brink Of Elimination The Red Sox are 27 outs away from elimination by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox are 27 outs away from elimination. While they’ve expressed confidence as they head to Houston for Game 6 (and a potential Game 7) of the 2021 American League Championship Series, do sportsbooks feel the same way?

As of Thursday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook has Friday’s Red Sox-Astros game as a pick’ em, with both teams at -110 (a $110 bet nets $100).

But there’s a serious separation when it comes to the book’s lines for the pennant: the Red Sox are +360 underdogs to head to the World Series (bet $100 to win $360), while a wager on the Astros to win one of two remaining games is on a line of -450.

If you want to bet the Red Sox in Game 6 but want a better return on your investment than the -110 moneyline, consider making a propositional bet on the length of the ALCS. The over on a series length of 6.5 games is at +115, and of course it can only go to a seventh game if the Red Sox come away with a win Friday.

While it’s getting ahead of ourselves a bit, it is worth noting that the Red Sox have the worst odds of any remaining team to win the World Series. The Astros are a -105 favorite, while the Red Sox are +1100. Of course, there’s still at least one game to go.

Game 6 of the ALCS is scheduled for Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FS1, but NESN will air an hour of pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. and have postgame coverage immediately following the final out.