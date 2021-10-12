MLB Odds: Examining Red Sox Outlook After Astros Clinch ALCS Trip The Red Sox are the underdog again by Jenna Ciccotelli 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Red Sox already defied the odds by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to earn a spot in the American League Championship Series. But now that the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox to punch their ticket to the ALCS, Boston is the underdog in the fight again.

DraftKings Sportsbook had the Red Sox as a +120 underdog to take the American League pennant in the best-of-seven series against Houston, meaning a $100 bet on the Red Sox would win $120 should Boston move on.

Alternatively, the Astros have -160 odds to win the ALCS, so it would take a $160 bet to win $100. Houston also remains the favorite to win it all at +190 ($100 wins $190).

We’re getting ahead of ourselves here, considering neither National League Division Series has finished yet, but the Red Sox are sitting at +380 to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy.

All told, that’s not bad at all for a team that opened the season as high as 35-to-1 to be named American League champions.

The Red Sox and Astros will open the 2021 ALCS on Friday in Houston.