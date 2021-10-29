NBA Betting: Finding Hidden Values In Regular Season Award Odds There somewhat realistic bets could yield huge results by Alexandra Francisco 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The 2021-22 NBA season is early, but first impressions are usually when you can make a good decision or someone.

We’re not sure if that intuition really matters when it comes to sports betting with injuries and trades looming. But If you have the spare cash and a high risk tolerance, let’s entertain some hidden value in some of the regular season awards. Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Regular Season MVP, Nikola Jokić +1500

Obviously it’s not easy to go back-to-back and win MVP awards, but given that the Denver Nuggets star already has proven he’s worthy, making $1500 off a $100 bet doesn’t seem too out of the question.

6th Man of the Year, Dennis Schröder +20000

The free agent acquisition for the Boston Celtics is playing for a new deal this offseason, currently earning the Boston. He’s also been a bright spot for the Celtics as he gets more comfortable. Turning a spare $100 into $20,000 sounds good, too. As long as Marcus Smart keeps his starting job.

Most Improved Player, Lonzo Ball +3000

The Chicago Bulls are a blast to watch this season. So much so, that DraftKings took down odds for its regular season win totals — which they previously had low-balled. If they continue to win and Ball continues to play better than he did in New Orleans, he’ll get votes.

Defensive Player of the Year: Karl Anthony-Towns +5000

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to have one of the better defenses this season, with KAT leading the way. A $100 bet would result in a $5000 payout. We might as well mention that Anthony Edwards is +2000 for the Most Improved Player award, too.

Regular Season MVP, Rudy Gobert +40000

Hear us out, because even the slightest chance at turning $100 into $40,000 is worth listening to! That’s the case here, and Gobert ranked second in the NBA in win-share last season for the Utah Jazz.