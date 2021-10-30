NBA Odds: Best Player Prop Bets For Halloween Weekend Slate We're looking in at Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane by Alexandra Francisco 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Eleven games are set to go on Saturday’s NBA slate and we are backing two players that are a combined 4-0 for us on the season. The lack of adjustment on their numbers gives us a great opportunity to double down on their breakout roles with their respective teams. Let’s look at some player props in tonight’s action that we believe hold the most value.

With prop projections given to you at SportsGrid and various other factors and matchups, here are a few player props that we believe could be winners.

Grayson Allen OVER 12.5 Points (-110)

We have backed Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen before, and we are going to do so again on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs. In Allen’s four-year career, he has attempted at least ten field goals in 28 games including all fives games to start this season. In those games, he is 22-6 to the over on this number. As a starter, he has seen an increase in minutes by 3.6 while also averaging 2.5 more shots per game. It’s clear he is getting opportunities to get shots up at the highest rate in his career and it’s paying dividends. Even though he is just 3-2 to this total this season, the bigger set of data throughout his career supports this play. Take Grayson Allen to beat this number in Saturday’s matchup.

Desmond Bane OVER 14.5 points (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is averaging more field goal attempts per game than his points total as there has barely been any adjustment on his points total all season, despite his lowest scoring output being 17 points in five games this year. I have given out Bane three times at 13.5 and the bump to 14.5 still doesn’t feel like enough respect for a player who is averaging 14.8 field goal attempts per game and nearly 20 points per contest. With teammate Dillon Brooks remaining out through the weekend, Bane will continue to be the beneficiary of Brooks’s absence. Take the second-year guard to topple this number yet again.

