NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Ahead Of Week 6 Who's willing to roll the dice on a 1-4 team beating another 1-4 team? by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes there will be a plethora of games that are enticing to those playing in an NFL survivor league while other slates will be much more of a crapshoot. It’s the nature of the regular-season schedule and the nature of Week 6, specifically.

Thankfully, we got back in the win column by selecting the red-hot Dallas Cowboys to take down the New York Giants last week. And it wasn’t much of a worry after halftime, especially considering New York’s string of injuries on the offensive side.

Unfortunately, we didn’t gain much ground, though, as the Minnesota Vikings — one of the heavy picks in NFL survivor leagues during Week 5 — escaped with a game-winning field goal against the Detroit Lions. All three of our recommended picks — Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Cowboys — earned wins.

Meanwhile, we thought it was a good week to stay away from the Kansas City Chiefs, and it proved to be the case.

Anyway, on to Week 6.

Three teams to pick

Los Angeles Rams (-10.5, -475 moneyline)

Opponent: at New York Giants

If you’re looking for a sure thing, this is as good as you’re going to get on the league’s slate. New York is expected to be without quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee). The Rams, on the other hand, boast the league’s second-best passing attack by yards and are sure to give Giants backup Mike Glennon problems. Expect the Rams to cover the spread, nevermind win what essentially is a moneyline bet. It’s important to note, though, LA does have the Lions and the Texans in consecutive games following Week 6, so it has other short-term value.

Indianapolis Colts (-9.5, -435)

Opponent: vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis suffered a brutal loss to the Ravens on “Monday Night Football” after leading 25-9 with 12 minutes remaining. Now, the Colts will turn their sights to the AFC South rival Texans in hopes of a bounce-back win. While the Colts and Texans enter with identical records, they seem to be on two different sides of the 1-4 spectrum. We can’t help but look at the fact Indianapolis took two of the league’s best (Rams and Ravens) down to the wire. The Colts have enticing future matchups against the New York Jets (Week 9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 10), but Houston at home while coming off a loss feels like a pretty good spot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5, -300)

Opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

Is Tom Brady fully healthy? Maybe not, but we’re certainly not expecting him to sit out of Tampa Bay’s “Thursday Night Football” game. And anytime he’s behind center you have to view the Bucs in a favorable light. For full transparency, though, we can think of better spots to use the defending Super Bowl champions than on the road, and on a short week. Tampa Bay, you may recall, has Atlanta and both New York dumpster fires still on its schedule.

Honorable mention: (-7) Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team… maybe?

Three teams to avoid:

Baltimore Ravens (-3, -160)

Opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Simply put, we’re probably not going to go against the Chargers unless something crazy unfolds from here on out. Two good teams going head-to-head means it’s a game to stay away from.

Cleveland Browns (-3, -155)

Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Another toss up. The home-favorite Browns will have better matchups down the line — Week 11 at home against the Lions sticks out.

Minnesota Vikings (-1, -120)

Opponent: at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ defense allowed the Cowboys to gash them up in Week 4, but other than that, they have been impressive. Carolina is ranked third in points allowed and second in rushing yards allowed. The 2-3 Vikings, on the other hand, don’t offer the confidence as a survivor choice given their inconsistent play.

Honorable mention: (-3.5) Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Week 6 pick? Indianapolis Colts

Record: 4-1

Teams used: San Francisco 49ers (Week 1), Cleveland Browns (Week 2), Denver Broncos (Week 3), New Orleans Saints (Week 4), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5)