Red Sox Odds: Exploring Prop Bets For ALCS Vs. Astros

NFL Week 6 Pick 'Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize by Nicole Fasciano 2 hours ago

The 2021 NFL season is kicking into high gear, as some teams are starting to stand out more than others.

That said, pigskin pickers who make educated selections are improving their chances of winning moving forward.

That’s where NESN Games comes in with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, this time for Week 6.

Sign up now for the Week 6 contest at NESN Games and make your against-the-spread picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have a big week.

Here are the six games on the docket:

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Washington Football Team

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Detroit Lions

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Or, check out this week’s episode of NESN’s “The Spread” podcast.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.

