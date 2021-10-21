NFL Week 7 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize
Good luck maneuvering some huge point spreads in Week 7
There are some tough decisions to make when it comes to picking against the spread in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
This week there are numerous games with lopsided point spreads as both the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams are two of the biggest favorites within the bunch.
NESN Games is back once again with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, this time for Week 7.
Sign up now for the Week 7 contest at NESN Games and make your against-the-spread picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have a big week.
Here are the six games on the docket:
New York Jets at (-6.5) New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Tennessee Titans
Detroit Lions at (-15.5) Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans at (-17.5) Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears at (-11.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts at (-4.5) San Francisco 49ers
Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Or, check out this week’s episode of NESN’s “The Spread” podcast.
Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.