NFL Week 7 Pick 'Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize Good luck maneuvering some huge point spreads in Week 7 by Nicole Fasciano 2 hours ago

There are some tough decisions to make when it comes to picking against the spread in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

This week there are numerous games with lopsided point spreads as both the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams are two of the biggest favorites within the bunch.

NESN Games is back once again with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest, this time for Week 7.

Sign up now for the Week 7 contest at NESN Games and make your against-the-spread picks for six games, and you could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card if you have a big week.

Here are the six games on the docket:

New York Jets at (-6.5) New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Tennessee Titans

Detroit Lions at (-15.5) Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans at (-17.5) Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at (-11.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts at (-4.5) San Francisco 49ers



Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Or, check out this week’s episode of NESN’s “The Spread” podcast.

