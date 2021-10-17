Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Cowboys Matchup What to do with Damien Harris? by Dakota Randall 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Patriots remain a maddeningly difficult team for fantasy football managers to figure out.

At 2-3, New England still is a work in progress on both offense and defense. There have been encouraging signs on both sides of the ball, but the Patriots nevertheless field multiple skill players whose weekly outputs are difficult to predict.

A matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday doesn’t make things any easier. Will the game be a blowout, or will it be competitive?

Ahead of the Week 6 contest, we came up with the Patriots players you should start, and those you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

START

Hunter Henry, TE

Coming off his best game as a Patriot, Henry has emerged as one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets and a top red-zone threat. If nothing else, he absolutely should be started over Jonnu Smith until further notice.

Kendrick Bourne, WR

Bourne didn’t do much against the Houston Texans, but his recent performance still indicates a breakout is imminent. Plus, the Patriots have shown a willingness to use the highly athletic receiver in a variety of roles, including in the run game. Start Bourne as a FLEX with WR2 upside.

Mac Jones, QB

The Cowboys defense enters Sunday’s matchup having given up the most passing yards per game of any team this season. That, along with the chances of the Patriots having to keep up with Dallas’ offense, make Jones a decent play this week if you need a streamer.

SIT

Running backs

Dallas is giving up the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game, which might not be totally indicative of how good its run defense is, but still should give you pause before starting Damien Harris. So, too, should the chest injury that Harris dealt with all week.

The third-year back reportedly will play Sunday, but his health, coupled with New England’s ongoing offensive line issues, make it difficult to trust him. Obviously, there currently are no reasons to start Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor or Brandon Bolden.

Patriots defense

New England’s defense handled Dallas two seasons ago, but that was in a game that featured wet conditions and Stephon Gilmore at cornerback for the Patriots. Sunday afternoon should be a different story.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys easily could score in the 30s this game, meaning the Patriots defense is one to avoid for fantasy managers.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Smith hasn’t done much this season and clearly isn’t playing with much confidence. Really, this tweet is all you need to see: