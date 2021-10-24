Play NESN Games’ ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Challenge Sunday And You Can Win

Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Matchup With Jets Is it time to trust New England's running backs? by Dakota Randall 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Patriots remain a total enigma for fantasy football managers.

New England has made major strides on offense, but multiple players, especially tight end Jonnu Smith, still are finding their way. The defense has been decent in forcing turnovers, but sacks are hard to find from players other than Matthew Judon. Plus, with Jonathan Jones set to miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets (and beyond), the already-thin Patriots secondary now is in an even tougher spot.

Still, if you play your cards right, there could be some fantasy gold to mine Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Ahead of the Week 7 contest, we came up with the Patriots players you should start, and those you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

START

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry only had two catches for 25 yards last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, but he did find the end zone for the third consecutive week. At this point, he’s New England’s top option near the goal line. What else could you want from a fantasy tight end?

Running backs

Now that things kind of have settled down on the offensive line, Damien Harris once again is a must-start fantasy running back. He has the floor of an RB2 with RB1 upside every week, depending on the status of the Patriots offensive line.

The surprise addition here is rookie Rhamondre Stevenson. Finally out of the doghouse, Stevenson racked up 62 all-purpose yards with a rushing touchdown last Sunday. With so many good running backs on byes this week, Stevenson makes for an interesting streamer, if only as a FLEX.

Mac Jones, QB

Jones is a matchup play until further notice, but this weekend presents a decent opportunity with so many players on byes. The Patriots offense seemingly is on an upward trajectory, and Jones could be on track for a QB1 performance against the Jets.

SIT

Defense/ST

Yeah, this unit picked off Zach Wilson four times in Week 2, but you can’t bank on that happening again. Plus, the Jets are coming off a bye, and probably will show a few wrinkles in the first half. Ultimately, recent performance, as well as injuries in the secondary, have us concerned about rolling with the Patriots defense in fantasy.

Nelson Agholor, WR

Just can’t seem to get going in this offense. Agholor had just one catch last weekend (also had a brutal drop), and now has 17 catches for 224 yards and a score on the season. If you remove his solid season opener, Agholor has just 12 receptions for 152 yards and zero touchdowns. He belongs nowhere near your fantasy lineups.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Has just 16 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown this season. Enough said.