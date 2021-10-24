Martellus Bennett Rips N’Keal Harry For Gaffe In Patriots-Cowboys Game

Play NESN Games’ ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Challenge Sunday And You Can Win The Pats and Jets wrap up their season series Sunday by Adam London 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Patriots are in search of a victory Sunday and you have an opportunity to win, too, thanks to NESN Games.

The “Patriots Pick 6” challenge is simple. Make six picks for the Week 7 matchup between New England and the New York Jets and hope your score tops the leaderboard at game’s end. The winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaking question, as that pick could end up deciding the contest.

Let’s take a look at the picks.

Spread (including overtime): Patriots -7.5

New England’s against-the-spread mark matches its 2-4 straight-up record. One of those wins was a 25-6 triumph over the Jets in the Meadowlands as a 5.5-point favorite.

New York only has one ATS victory on the season and it was its lone SU victory to date: a 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans as a 5.5-point home underdog.

Over/under (including overtime): 42.5

Three of the Jets’ five games thus far saw point totals of 33 or less. That includes their low-scoring affair with the Patriots back in Week 2.

Four of New England’s six contests to date had point totals of 41 or less. But its latest two games both exceeded that mark (47 against the Houston Texans; 64 against the Dallas Cowboys).

First scoring play

Touchdown is the favorite here at -200, while the field goal odds sit at +165.

Odd/even total points

Seventy-five percent of Patriots games thus far had odd point totals. Only one of the Jets’ first five games had an even point total.

Kendrick Bourne receiving yards: over/under 56.5 yards

Bourne eclipsed the 56-yard threshold in half of New England’s matchups to date. But his lowest yardage mark of the season (10) came against the Jets.

Mac Jones passing yards: over/under 241.5 yards

Jones threw for 242 yards or more in three of the Patriots’ first six games. Like Bourne, his worst yardage performance of the season (186) came against New York.