Play NESN Games’ ‘Patriots Pick 6’ Week 5 Challenge And You Can Win Both New England and Houston are 1-3 by Adam London 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots are on the hunt for a victory in Houston and you can win Sunday, too, thanks to NESN Games.

The “Patriots Pick 6” challenge presents fans with an opportunity to claim a great prize. The task is simple: Make six picks for the Week 5 game between New England and Houston. If your score tops the leaderboard at game’s end, a $50 Amazon gift card will be yours.

Don’t forget to fill out the tiebreaker, as that will determine the winner in the event of a deadlock.

Let’s check out the picks.

Spread (including overtime): Patriots -7.5

New England is 1-3 on the season but 2-2 against the spread. Bill Belichick’s team covered 5.5 points in its Week 2 road win over the New York Jets and followed suit as a 6.5-point home underdog last Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots were 3.5- and 3-point favorites in their straight-up losses to the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints, respectively.

The Texans also own a 2-2 ATS mark. They topped the Jacksonville Jaguars as a 3.5-point underdog and only lost by 10 to the Cleveland Browns as a 13-point dog. But Houston couldn’t cover against the Carolina Panthers and the Buffalo Bills despite being given 8 and 18.5 points, respectively.

Over/under (including overtime): 38.5

The UNDER cashed in New England’s first four games, with totals ranging from 43 to 49. The Texans saw an even split in OVERs and UNDERs hitting in their first four contests. The OVER cashed for their highest total to date — 48.5 against the Browns — while the UNDER hit on their lowest mark thus far (43.5 against the Panthers).

Mac Jones passing yards: over/under 272.5 yards

Jones threw for over 272 yards in two of his first four games, but one of those misses came in a 270-yard performance against the Saints. The rookie quarterback’s lowest yardage mark to date (186) came in the Patriots’ lone win.

Nelson Agholor receiving yards: over/under 47.5 yards

Agholor racked up 72 receiving yards in his New England debut and amassed 55 last weekend against Tampa Bay. But he was limited to a combined 38 yards in outings against the Jets and the Dolphins.

First scoring play

There was a split for the first scoring play over the Patriots’ first four games: two field goals and two touchdowns. A touchdown was the first scoring play in all of the Texans’ games thus far.

Highest-scoring quarter

The fourth quarter saw the most points in two of Houston’s four games to date. The Patriots boast the same mark.