Play NESN Games' 'Thursday Night NFL Challenge' And You Can Win This primetime game could have major playoff implications

The NFL will be trotting out two fierce division rivals Thursday night to begin its Week 5 slate.

The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Los Angeles Rams for a primetime tilt. The Rams enter the matchup second in the NFC West standings with a 3-1 record, while the Seahawks are one game behind at 2-2.

This contest has the makings of a great one, and you can enhance the viewing experience by signing up and taking part in NESN Games’ latest “Thursday Night NFL Challenge.” If your eight picks yield the highest score, you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Let’s take a look at the picks.

Spread (including overtime): Rams -2.5

The Rams covered a 9.5-point spread against the Chicago Bears and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 10 as a 1-point home underdog. But LA failed to cover 4 points in a road win over the Indianapolis Colts and suffered its first straight-up loss of the season against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.

Seattle covered a 3-point spread in a season-opening win over Indy but responded with straight-up losses to the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings as the favored side. The ‘Hawks didn’t need the 2.5 points they were given in a 28-21 Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Over/under (including overtime): 53.5

Three Seattle games to date had totals of 52 or more and the OVER only cashed in one of those matchups. All four Los Angeles games thus far saw the OVER hit, including totals of 54 and 55.

Cooper Kupp receiving yards: over/under 80.5 yards

Kupp eclipsed the 80-yard threshold in three of his first four games, including two performances of over 100 yards. The star wideout didn’t reach that mark in any of the Rams’ three meetings with the Seahawks last season, however.

DK Metcalf receiving yards: over/under 80.5 yards

Metcalf only racked up north of 80 yards in one of Seattle’s first four games. But a pair of those underwhelming showings were against top-10 pass defenses: the 49ers and the Colts.

Matthew Stafford passing yards: over/under 291.5 yards

Stafford threw for over 291 yards twice through four weeks. That said, the first-year Rams signal-caller was flirting with that mark in the other two games. He tossed for 278 against Indianapolis and 280 against Arizona.

Russell Wilson passing yards: over/under 270.5 yards

Two of Wilson’s first four games saw the Seahawks star throw for north of 270 yards. The Rams only have allowed one QB to reach that mark thus far and it was the current passing yards leader, Tom Brady.

First scoring play

We’ve seen an even split for the first scoring play in Seahawks games entering Thursday: two field goals and two touchdowns. There’s been a bit more consistency from the Rams, as a TD was the opening score in three of their first four outings.

Highest-scoring quarter

The third quarter was the highest-scoring in two of four LA games. Most of the points in Seattle games to date were scored in the second frame (three of four).