NFL Rumors: These Running Backs Will Play Sunday In Patriots-Cowboys

Play NESN Games' Week 6 'Patriots Pick 6' Challenge and You Can Win A $50 Amazon gift card is up for grabs by Adam London

Watching the Patriots while competing for a great prize? Sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

A $50 Amazon gift card could be yours if you take part in the latest “Patriots Pick 6” challenge at NESN Games. The contest is simple: Make six picks for New England’s Sunday afternoon matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. If your score bests the rest of the field at game’s end, you’ll take home the prize.

Don’t forget to answer the tie-breaking question either, as it ultimately could determine the winner.

Here are this week’s picks.

Spread (including overtime): Cowboys -3.5

The Cowboys currently are the only team with a perfect against-the-spread record. Dallas has covered 3.5-, 4.5- and 7.5-point spreads as a favorite and didn’t need the three points it was given in a straight-up win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The 9.5 points Dak Prescott and Co. received for their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also proved to be excessive.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are 2-3 ATS, but they did cover in their lone game as an underdog to date.

Over/under (including overtime): 50.5

New England has yet to see a total reach the 50-point threshold this season. Through five weeks, Patriots games saw a combined 37.6 points on average. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. All but one of their games thus far saw totals of 60 or more.

Jakobi Meyers receiving yards: over/under 58.5 yards

Meyers only racked up north of 58 yards in two of New England’s first five games, but one of those misses was a 56-yard outing against the Houston Texans last weekend.

Mac Jones passing yards: over/under 248.5 yards

Jone threw for 249 yards or more in three of five games to start his rookie season. He could be in line for a big day Sunday against a Dallas defense that’s currently allowing the most passing yards per game.

First scoring play

A touchdown was the first score in four of the Cowboys’ first five games. The Patriots are a tick below with a 3-for-5 mark when it comes to TD as the first score.

Highest-scoring quarter

The second quarter has the best odds (+195), while the first frame (+700) has the worst.