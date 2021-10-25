Saints Vs. Seahawks Odds: Betting Trends For ‘Monday Night Football’ Seattle once again will be without Russell Wilson by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Week 7’s slate of games includes a Monday night showdown between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread

The Saints are 4.5-point road favorites against the Seahawks. New Orleans is -106 to cover the spread, while Seattle is -114 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Total

The over/under for the Saints vs Seahawks Week 7 NFL matchup is set at 42.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Moneyline

The Saints vs Seahawks moneyline has New Orleans as a -210 favorite, while Seattle is a +176 underdog at home.

Trends

– New Orleans is 11-4-1 against the spread in its last 16 games.

– Seattle is 5-2 straight up in its last seven home games against New Orleans.

– The total has hit the under in six of New Orleans’ last eight games.

– The total has hit the under in five of Seattle’s last seven home games

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI

– Saints: +4000

– Seahawks: +10000