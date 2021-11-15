by SportsGrid November 12 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Seahawks have activated Russell Wilson off of injured reserve, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Wilson had missed the past three games for the Hawks after undergoing surgery on his finger. The Hawks went 1-2 in his absence and will welcome him back with open arms for their game in Green Bay on Sunday. Head coach Pete Carroll had already named Wilson his starter for this game earlier this week, so his removal from IR was just a formality. The Hawks had until late afternoon Saturday to do so.

The Seahawks are 3-5 and have little hope to win the NFC West but are still alive in the wild card as just about every team in the NFC outside of the Washington Football Team and Lions.

