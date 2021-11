2021 Hero World Challenge Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

This week we have an elite field of 20 pros playing a Tiger Woods hosted event as the 2021 Hero World Challenge will take place from Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas.

Brook Koepka Outright (+2000)

Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Tony Finau > Justin Rose Tournament Matchup (-110)

All Golf predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!