76ers G Danny Green OUT For Tuesday Vs. Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green has officially been ruled out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz due to hamstring tightness, per the NBA’s Injury Report.

This news felt inevitable after Green exited Saturday night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers early with the left hamstring issue and missed team practice on Monday. It’s the same hamstring that kept him on the bench for three games at the beginning of the month which means Green may be out for multiple games to come. His status will be something to monitor as embark on a five-game west coast road trip that doesn’t come to an end until Thanksgiving.

The 13-year veteran has accrued 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 11 outings this season. During his time out, expect guard Shake Milton to take over the starting role and see an uptick in minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers Vs. Utah Jazz Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently ten-point underdogs against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday with the total set at 216.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.