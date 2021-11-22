A.J. Brown Likely Avoided Serious Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#Titans WR AJ Brown, who left yesterday’s game early with a chest injury had negative X-Rays on his ribs, source said. He’ll have more tests today and those can sometimes show more damage. But promising early returns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

Brown left Sunday’s contest vs. the Texans with a chest injury, but the initial test results are promising. His x-rays were negative, but he will undergo further testing on Monday. Those tests can occasionally show more damage, but the Titans are optimistic that Brown avoided a severe injury. That means a multi-week absence is unlikely at this point.

Julio Jones and Derrick Henry are already on IR, so the Titans can’t afford to lose Brown. He’s been their top pass-catcher this season, leading the team with 4.6 catches and 61.5 receiving yards per game. His three receiving touchdowns are also tied for the top mark on the team.

If Brown is forced to miss some time, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine figures to take on a more prominent role. He’s coming off the best game of his career, finishing with seven catches and 107 receiving yards vs. the Texans.

The Titans had their six-game winning streak snapped vs. the Texans, and they’ll face a red-hot Patriots’ squad in Week 12. The Patriots are currently listed as 5.5-point home favorites vs. the Titans on FanDuel Sportsbook.