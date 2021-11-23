Aaron Loup Signs Two-Year Pact With Angels by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Journeyman reliever Aaron Loup has found a new home. On Monday, the Los Angeles Angels announced that they signed the southpaw reliever to a two-year contract. Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed details of the signing, tweeting that Loup will receive $17 million over the two years.

Aaron Loup deal with Angels, per source: Two years, $17M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 22, 2021

Loup was outstanding last season, appearing in 65 games and throwing 56.2 innings. The lefty posted a career-best 0.95 earned run average and allowed 0.94 walks and hits per inning pitched last season, posting a perfect 6-0 record.

The Angels will be Loup’s sixth team over the past five seasons. Loups spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, making pit stops in Philadelphia, San Diego, Tampa Bay, before landing with the New York Mets last season. Loup should help stabilize an Angels bullpen that finished with the seventh-worst earned run average last season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Angels listed at +3500 on the World Series futures board.