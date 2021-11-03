Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Ruled Out Sunday vs. Chiefs by Sports Grid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, as @TomPelissero reported. He’s out Sunday vs. Chiefs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Packers just got a whole lot less appealing. The Packers will be without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers were without both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard last week due to COVID, so they are dealing with a bit of an outbreak at the moment. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Rodgers is unvaccinated, so he will not be cleared in time to return this week.

Rodgers’ absence means Jordan Love will make his first career start at quarterback. Love was the Packers’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which created the feud between Rodgers and the Packers. Love does bring plus athleticism to the quarterback position, and he was 24 for 35 with 271 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception during the preseason. He draws an excellent matchup vs. the Chiefs, who rank just 30th in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA.

With the news of Rodgers’ absence, the Chiefs have ballooned to 8.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.