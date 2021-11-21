Aaron Rodgers will start Week 11 against the Vikings despite toe injury by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2021

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Aaron Rodgers will start Week 11. Rodgers was limited in practice on Friday but will play through a toe injury on Sunday. There is a concern in Green Bay about the injury, and it’s expected that this will be something Rodgers will have to deal with for the rest of the season. Pelissero noted that the Packers are concerned with the lack of practice Rodgers has been able to get due to Covid-19 and this toe injury. Green Bay has a bye in Week 13, so if they keep Rodgers relatively healthy through their games with the Vikings and Rams, that rest should help. It’s unknown as to whether or not Rodgers is seeking homeopathic treatment for his toe.

