Aleksander Barkov won't play for the Panthers on Saturday by SportsGrid November 6 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Aleksander Barkov won’t play Saturday for the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers official website reports. Barkov is a late scratch as he is dealing with a lower-body injury. There is no word yet as to when Barkov may be able to return to the lineup. Barkov is one of the best players in the league that nobody knows or talks about. He’s not flashy like Connor McDavid but is an asset on both sides of the rink.

Barkov is off to a hot start this season with seven goals, two on the power play, and five assists in 10 games. The Panthers have yet to be defeated in regulation as they are 9-0-1 and have the most points in the National Hockey League.

The Panthers are -186 (-1.5) on the puck line, -137 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-104), under (-128). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.