Alvin Kamara Does Not Practice Thursday

Alvin Kamara was not at practice for the Saints today after being limited on Wednesday. This is obviously not a good development as the running back works his way back from an MCL sprain. What does it mean? We cover that and more on The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group. pic.twitter.com/H71GCbE0Wf — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 18, 2021

Kamara was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday, but he was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday. He’s currently dealing with an MCL sprain, so it’s possible his knee didn’t respond well to the activity. It could also be a pre-planned rest day, so it will be interesting to see his availability at Friday’s practice. That will likely go a long way towards determining his status for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles.

If Kamara cannot suit up, Mark Ingram will once again be asked to carry the load at running back. He racked up 14 carries for 47 yards in Kamara’s stead last week, and he also scored a touchdown. Ingram was also involved in the passing game, recording seven targets, four catches, and 61 yards. The other running backs on the roster combined for just three carries and 10 yards, so Ingram worked essentially as the team’s bell-cow.

The Saints are currently listed as two-point road underdogs vs. the Eagles on FanDuel Sportsbook.