Andrew Wiggins Questionable vs. Suns by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Anthony Slaters reports that Warriors forward, Andrew Wiggins, is questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Suns in Phoenix.

Andrew Wiggins is now listed as questionable against the Suns tonight. Back spasms. Wing depth already a problem for Warriors with Iguodala/Lee out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 30, 2021

The former Kansas product is dealing with back spasms, and if he doesn’t play, it could be a blow to a Warriors team that faces a Suns team that’s won a league-high 16 straight games. Golden State is on a winning streak of its own, with seven consecutive victories coming into the game.

Wiggin’s status could be why sharp bettors have bet the Suns up 1.5 points after opening as a two-point favorite. The total is also drawing some attention due to some reverse line movement. After opening at 221, the public bet the total up to 222, allowing sharp bettors to swoop in and play the under.

This will be the first time in NBA history that two opponents from the same division with a winning percentage of .850 or higher after at least 20 games square off.

