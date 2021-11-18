Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lumen Field

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals -126 | Seahawks +108

Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Total: 56.0 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cardinals +950 | Seahawks +12000

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

Seahawks +2.5

Cardinals vs. Seahawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Seahawks got Russell Wilson back last week, but he put together one of the worst games of his entire career. He completed just 50% of his passes with two interceptions, and he averaged just 1.78 adjusted yards per attempt. Wilson was the league leader in adjusted yards per attempt before that outing.

He’ll get a chance to redeem himself this week vs. the Cardinals, and Wilson is in two spots where he has historically thrived. He’s currently listed as a 2.5-point home underdog, and Wilson has historically gone 6-3 against the spread as a home dog. He has failed to cover in his past two games as a home dog â including earlier this season against the Rams â but he’s still profitable long-term.

Additionally, betting on Wilson coming off a loss has also been a wise decision. He’s 27-14-4 against the spread after a loss, making him one of the best quarterbacks in football in that situation.

There’s also a chance that Kyler Murray could be held out once again. He’s missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters âit’s going to be closeâ if Murray can suit up vs. the Seahawks. The Cardinals have their bye next week, so it might make some sense to hold him out through then. The Cardinals have almost assured themselves a playoff spot, but they’re not winning anything without Murray at 100% in the postseason. His health should be their priority.